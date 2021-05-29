Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

