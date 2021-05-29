Macquarie Lowers Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) to Neutral

Macquarie cut shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $19.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STAY. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAY. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Extended Stay America by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

