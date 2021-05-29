MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.29. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

