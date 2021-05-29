MAI Capital Management Acquires 2,263 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,216 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after acquiring an additional 109,585 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.92.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

