MAI Capital Management Cuts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 46.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 14,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $4,334,578.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,985,671.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,122,195 shares of company stock valued at $600,599,635. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $306.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $318.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.