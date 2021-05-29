MAI Capital Management Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,107,000 after purchasing an additional 79,642 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $78.04 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $79.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.16.

