MAI Capital Management Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 72.0% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $88.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average is $89.16.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

