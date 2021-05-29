MAI Capital Management Has $1.62 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

MO opened at $49.22 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

