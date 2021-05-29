MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,398 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 208,761 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 935,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OZK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.