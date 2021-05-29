Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) Stock Price Down 0%

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) traded down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $25.18. 4,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 7,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

