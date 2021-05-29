Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Manhattan Associates worth $13,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $135.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.99 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

