MANTRA DAO Price Tops $0.17 (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $50.94 million and approximately $13.55 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000471 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 297,930,263 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

