Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94.

About Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY)

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

