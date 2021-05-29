Margaret Cotter Sells 4,000 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $26,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,780.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $24,760.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $24,280.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $72,840.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $69,120.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Margaret Cotter sold 8,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $47,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $24,080.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $24,160.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $24,160.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $24,720.00.

Reading International stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $143.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.88. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 82.78% and a negative net margin of 80.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 134,947 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Reading International during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Reading International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in Reading International during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

