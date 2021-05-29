Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 325.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,667 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,746 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,404 shares of company stock valued at $549,136 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

