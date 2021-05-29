Mariner LLC Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,745 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $13,785,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA stock opened at $142.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.21 and a 200 day moving average of $137.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,962. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

