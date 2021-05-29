Mariner LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UOCT opened at $27.54 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $27.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04.

