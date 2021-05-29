Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

NYSE IFF opened at $141.67 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.26 and a 200 day moving average of $128.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.