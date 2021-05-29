Mariner LLC Sells 11,701 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,701 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.05% of GrowGeneration worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRWG opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 177.64 and a beta of 2.90.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

In related news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

