Mariner LLC Sells 1,974 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mariner LLC cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Aflac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Aflac by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Aflac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,809. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL opened at $56.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

