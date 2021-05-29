Mark N. Tompkins Sells 22,444 Shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 22,444 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $50,947.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,132,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,691.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mark N. Tompkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of Amesite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $91,921.22.
Shares of AMST opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. Amesite Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $9.06.
Amesite Company Profile
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
