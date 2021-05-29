Mark N. Tompkins Sells 22,444 Shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 22,444 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $50,947.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,132,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,691.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mark N. Tompkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of Amesite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $91,921.22.

Shares of AMST opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. Amesite Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $9.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amesite by 1,006.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amesite in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

