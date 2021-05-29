Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Marlowe (LON:MRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 951 ($12.42) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MRL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Marlowe in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of LON MRL opened at GBX 788 ($10.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of £607.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,626.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 773.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 662.61. Marlowe has a 52 week low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.58).

In other news, insider Charles Skinner sold 300,000 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01), for a total transaction of £2,070,000 ($2,704,468.25).

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

