Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $143.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.74 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.39 and its 200-day moving average is $136.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

