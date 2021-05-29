Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 18,193 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 373.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,356.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,300.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2,002.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.