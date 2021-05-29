Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 75,893 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 372.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,893 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 55,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

GILD stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a PE ratio of 287.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $79.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.