Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 86,290 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 373.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,290 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 246,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,565 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,990 shares of company stock worth $2,999,086. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

