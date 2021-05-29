Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $6.52 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 366.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $649.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $625.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.30. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $266.09 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

