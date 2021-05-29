Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 373.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,109 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Shares of CSX opened at $100.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

