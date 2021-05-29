Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 365.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $280.90 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $166.00 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.71.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

