Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 374.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16,441.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

HCA opened at $214.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.48 and its 200 day moving average is $177.92. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $217.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,032 shares of company stock worth $71,171,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

