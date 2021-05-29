Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,566 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mattel by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAT opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. Argus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

