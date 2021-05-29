Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,622,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.12% of Matthews International worth $47,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,062,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Matthews International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Matthews International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,188,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 95.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

