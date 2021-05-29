Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Short Interest Down 78.0% in May

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the April 29th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,945,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MAXD remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 38,226,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,458,828. Max Sound has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About Max Sound

Max Sound Corporation sells and licenses products and services based on its patent-pending MAX-D HD Audio Technology for sound recording and playback. The company markets MAX-D technology, which enhances various types of audio, as well as compressed audio and video as used in mp3 files, iPods, Internet, and satellite/terrestrial broadcasting.

