Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAXR. Truist initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

MAXR opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,932 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after acquiring an additional 485,955 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,543,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,376,000 after purchasing an additional 102,572 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,378,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after purchasing an additional 82,545 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

