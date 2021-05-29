Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MXIM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5,082.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 688.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $102.01 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average of $90.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

