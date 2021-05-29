McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells $365,106.44 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133 shares in the company, valued at $26,564.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $192.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.26 and its 200 day moving average is $184.02. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $139.76 and a 1 year high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. McKesson’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in McKesson by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in McKesson by 734.1% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in McKesson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

