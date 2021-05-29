mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a growth of 409.0% from the April 29th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MCLDF opened at $1.23 on Friday. mCloud Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile

mCloud Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides asset management platform solutions combining IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and China. Its AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions, such as Connected Buildings, an AI and analytics solution to automate and remotely manage commercial buildings; Connected Workers, a cloud software to assist workers in the field to stay connected to experts remotely, facilitate repairs, and provide workers with an AI-powered digital assistant; Connected Health, a health insurance portability and accountability act (HIPAA)-compliant remote health monitoring and connectivity solution; Connected Industry, to process assets and control endpoint monitoring, equipment health, and asset inventory management, as well as for the management of change across distributed teams; and Connected Energy for the inspection of wind turbine blades using AI-powered computer vision and the deployment of analytics to maximize wind farm energy production yield and availability.

