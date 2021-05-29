Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 340.3% from the April 29th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,806,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medifirst Solutions stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Medifirst Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Medifirst Solutions Company Profile

Medifirst Solutions, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on developing products within the healthcare market for consumer and professional applications. It develops a hand-held mobile laser system, The Time Machine Series lasers to treat temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pains, stiffness, minor arthritis pain, muscle spasms, temporary increase in local blood circulation, and temporary relaxation of muscles.

