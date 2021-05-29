Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 340.3% from the April 29th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,806,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Medifirst Solutions stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Medifirst Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
Medifirst Solutions Company Profile
