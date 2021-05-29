Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Down 57.5% in May

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the April 29th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medigus in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medigus in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medigus in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medigus in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

MDGS stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. Medigus has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools with direct visualization technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

