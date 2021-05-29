MEET.ONE Market Capitalization Tops $1.78 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 50.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 29th. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $11,626.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 58% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00058405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.17 or 0.00312048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00190845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.52 or 0.00771706 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

