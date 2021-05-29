megaBONK Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $372,386.10 and approximately $9,620.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, megaBONK has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00076979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018498 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.17 or 0.00883193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.34 or 0.09258146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00090439 BTC.

About megaBONK

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

