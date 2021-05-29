MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 48.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 68.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 92.5% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,358.67 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $830.95 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,489.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,602.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,382.67 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

