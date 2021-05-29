Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MCARY traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,277. Mercari has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.78.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

