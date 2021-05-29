MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Update

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the April 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MKKGY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.93. 23,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,669. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

