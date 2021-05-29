Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

Meridian Bancorp has raised its dividend by 88.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of EBSB stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. Meridian Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBSB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

