Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Short Interest Up 113.7% in May

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a growth of 113.7% from the April 29th total of 115,600 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian by 15.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian by 91.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 36,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Meridian by 176.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Meridian by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 16,247 shares during the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRBK opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $167.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.53. Meridian has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. Meridian had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 25.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meridian will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Meridian’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

