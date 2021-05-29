Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Trading 0.1% Higher

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $27.58. Approximately 734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 10,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

