Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 206 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM opened at $203.04 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

