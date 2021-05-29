Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,051 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 217,854 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 39,614 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 212,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann bought 27,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,855.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 389,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,047.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 205,274 shares of company stock worth $1,163,313 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSI stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

