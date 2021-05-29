Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $481,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 32,553 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 365.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $167.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.74 and a 12 month high of $170.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

